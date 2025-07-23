Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,802 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,209 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

