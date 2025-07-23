Stifel Canada Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Q2 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$28.52 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$18.94 and a one year high of C$29.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.51, for a total transaction of C$69,850.17. Also, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 12,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.93, for a total value of C$353,092.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,236. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Featured Articles

