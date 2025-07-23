Stifel Canada Predicts Alamos Gold’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 2.5%

AGI stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,223,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

