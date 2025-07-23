Stifel Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:AEM Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.00.

AEM opened at C$175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of C$61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$99.05 and a 52-week high of C$176.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 11,904 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.50, for a total value of C$2,029,632.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.50, for a total transaction of C$555,502.50. Insiders have sold a total of 45,632 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,810 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

