Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of Newmont Q2 Earnings

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.50.

Newmont Stock Up 2.5%

Newmont stock opened at C$83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a one year low of C$53.03 and a one year high of C$84.19.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.



