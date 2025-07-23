Stifel Canada Downgrades Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $91,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

