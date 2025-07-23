Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.73 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 195.40 ($2.64). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 195.20 ($2.64), with a volume of 385,461 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.69) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

