SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.81 and last traded at $97.85, with a volume of 151994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.27.

The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

