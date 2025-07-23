SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.