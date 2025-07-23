SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Auto Owners Insurance Co’s 9th Largest Position

Auto Owners Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,826,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $202,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

