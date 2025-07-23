SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Lifted by Uptown Financial Advisors LLC

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

