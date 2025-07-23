SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $116.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SouthState has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $114.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

