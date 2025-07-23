Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.60. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 45,186 shares trading hands.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.58. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

