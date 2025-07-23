Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Andrew Carnie Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 100,000 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,103,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,360.50. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 89,436 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $591,171.96.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,924 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 191,017 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 173,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

