Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Snowflake by 782.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $13,331,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. This represents a 90.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

