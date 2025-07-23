Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 1.1% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,089.85. This represents a 37.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

