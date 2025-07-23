SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of $2.89 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $160.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 170,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.