Sidoti Csr Weighs in on CTS’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTS’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CTS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.80. CTS has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CTS by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 57,135 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

