Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MARS stock opened at GBX 43.30 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £272.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 31.10 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.75 ($0.65).

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 2.20 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marston’s will post 8.364486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

