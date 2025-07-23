Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $120.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

SHOP opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after buying an additional 781,162 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $13,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

