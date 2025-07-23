Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a market cap of $4.89 million and $967.22 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,355.67 or 1.00013246 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,250.91 or 0.99924723 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official website is shoggoth.monster.

Buying and Selling Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00495895 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,014,118.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

