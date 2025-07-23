ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

