Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,283.7% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 265,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

