Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $7.01. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 140,536 shares changing hands.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 180,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.