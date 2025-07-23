Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.49 and traded as high as $7.01. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 140,536 shares changing hands.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 2.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
