Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,094 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

