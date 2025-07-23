Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,823 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

