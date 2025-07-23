Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.64. Sappi shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 17,204 shares changing hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sappi had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

