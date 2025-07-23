Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 219,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,922.55. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,909,363.03. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,036. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $263.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

