Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 1.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6,966.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,059 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 39.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of RYAAY opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.
Ryanair Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
