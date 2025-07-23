Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $337.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

NYSE RCL opened at $348.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $352.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.00 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $707,833,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

