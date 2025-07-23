Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.84 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

