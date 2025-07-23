Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

TJX opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

