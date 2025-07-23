Roundview Capital LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Heico by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Heico by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Heico by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,356 shares of company stock worth $28,706,476. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HEI stock opened at $316.86 on Wednesday. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $328.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.45.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

