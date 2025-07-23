Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 126,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.59 and a 200 day moving average of $506.43. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

