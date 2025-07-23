Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 102,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.