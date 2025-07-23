Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

