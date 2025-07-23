Roundview Capital LLC Buys 26,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

