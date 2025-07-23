Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 6,537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.7%

IEFA stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

