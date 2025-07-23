Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.18.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

