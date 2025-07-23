Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.3%

BAH stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

