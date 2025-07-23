Roth Capital Has Strong Forecast for ESS Tech Q2 Earnings

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ESS Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ESS Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($6.87) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWH. TD Cowen cut ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $2.05 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.16. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 215.91% and a negative net margin of 2,067.81%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

