Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $563.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.89.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

