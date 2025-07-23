Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roblox from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.68.

Roblox stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,408,997.73. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock valued at $593,440,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roblox by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

