RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.53 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.34). RM shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.37), with a volume of 206,957 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.53.

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RM had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 311.10%. On average, analysts expect that RM plc will post 13.5042735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

