Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street accounts for approximately 11.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned 4.23% of Rimini Street worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital set a $6.50 price objective on Rimini Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.31. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $201,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,842.88. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $92,886.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 237,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,544.08. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,325 shares of company stock worth $425,651. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Profile

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.