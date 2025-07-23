Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 341 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

