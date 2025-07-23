Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 335 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,403,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

