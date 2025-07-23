Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $198.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.