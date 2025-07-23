Richardson Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.