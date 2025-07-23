Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,803 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

